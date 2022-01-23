Gambit Esports reach Funspark ULTI grand final

Gambit Esports swept BIG on Sunday to reach the grand final at the $250,000 Funspark ULTI 2021 event.
Gambit won the upper bracket final with a 16-5 romp on Ancient and a 16-10 decision on Dust II, dropping BIG into Monday’s best-of-three lower bracket final against Entropiq.
Gambit will open Monday’s best-of-five grand final against the BIG-Entropiq winner with a 1-0 advantage.
The champion of this double-elimination, eight-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will take home $150,000 and the runner-up $50,000. Both grand finalists receive an entry into Funspark ULTI 2022.
Gambit got a team-high 37 kills from Abai “HObbit” Khasenov of Kazakhstan, while Russia’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov led the way with a plus-17 kills-deaths ratio.
Entropiq opened the action Sunday with a dramatic 2-1 defeat of ECSTATIC in the lower bracket’s third round.
Entropiq won 16-11 on Overpass but ECSTATIC forced a deciding map with a 16-6 win on Vertigo. ECSTATIC then built a 12-3 lead on Ancient before Entropiq rallied for a 19-17 victory in overtime.
The heavy hitter for Entropiq was Kazakhstan’s Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev with 74 kills and a plus-15 ratio.
Funspark ULTI 2021 prize pool:
1. $150,000 — TBD
2. $50,000 — TBD
3. $15,000 — TBD
4. $15,000 — ECSTATIC
5-6. $5,000 — K23, Astralis
7-8. $5,000 — Complexity Gaming, Fnatic
