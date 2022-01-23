Gambit Esports reach Funspark ULTI grand final

Nolan Starkey, a senior at Rossville High School, plays Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Rossville. Starkey signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play esports at Trine University in Angola, Ind.Rossville High School Senior Signs With Trine University To Play Esports

Gambit Esports swept BIG on Sunday to reach the grand final at the $250,000 Funspark ULTI 2021 event.

Gambit won the upper bracket final with a 16-5 romp on Ancient and a 16-10 decision on Dust II, dropping BIG into Monday’s best-of-three lower bracket final against Entropiq.

Gambit will open Monday’s best-of-five grand final against the BIG-Entropiq winner with a 1-0 advantage.

The champion of this double-elimination, eight-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will take home $150,000 and the runner-up $50,000. Both grand finalists receive an entry into Funspark ULTI 2022.

Gambit got a team-high 37 kills from Abai “HObbit” Khasenov of Kazakhstan, while Russia’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov led the way with a plus-17 kills-deaths ratio.

Entropiq opened the action Sunday with a dramatic 2-1 defeat of ECSTATIC in the lower bracket’s third round.

Entropiq won 16-11 on Overpass but ECSTATIC forced a deciding map with a 16-6 win on Vertigo. ECSTATIC then built a 12-3 lead on Ancient before Entropiq rallied for a 19-17 victory in overtime.

The heavy hitter for Entropiq was Kazakhstan’s Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev with 74 kills and a plus-15 ratio.

Funspark ULTI 2021 prize pool:

1. $150,000 — TBD

2. $50,000 — TBD

3. $15,000 — TBD

4. $15,000 — ECSTATIC

5-6. $5,000 — K23, Astralis

7-8. $5,000 — Complexity Gaming, Fnatic

–Field Level Media