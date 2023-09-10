Galaxy storm back to draw with St. Louis after red card

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Substitute Billy Sharp leveled the game in the 82nd minute to help the LA Galaxy rally from two goals down and salvage a 2-2 draw at home against 10-man St. Louis City on Sunday.

Riqui Puig also scored from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute for his team-lead-tying sixth goal for LA (7-10-9, 30 points), which has lost only once in its last 12 MLS matches to climb back into playoff contention.

Puig also induced Samuel Adeniran into his second yellow-card offense in the 60th minute, a moment that turned the final half-hour decidedly in the Galaxy’s favor.

But their failure to find a third goal after Sharp’s leveler keeps the Galaxy second-to-last in the Western Conference, albeit only four points beneath the playoff line.

Adeniran had opened the scoring in the fourth minute for the visitors with his seventh goal of the season.

Joao Klauss added his sixth — and his first since March 25 after missing four months with a quad injury — to help St. Louis (15-10-3, 48 points) extend its lead to seven points in front of Seattle atop the West.

St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Burki made six saves in an important performance despite conceding twice.

Adeniran received his second caution in a span of eight minutes for a late challenge on Puig, after receiving his first for the handball that led to Puig’s penalty.

Puig narrowly missed wide of the left post only a few minutes after Adeniran’s departure, but there weren’t many chances that followed until Sharp’s leveler.

Uri Rosell reached Diego Fagundez’s initial free kick from the right near the back post and headed it back across the goal, where Sharp outmuscled Tim Parker to redirect a first-time finish past Burki from close range.

Adeniran gave the visitors the lead after only four minutes with a snap finish past Jonathan Bond after Eduard Lowen’s through ball set up Jared Stroud’s cross.

Klauss doubled that advantage in the 26th minute after Aziel Jackson’s exceptional run from his own half set up his low finish through Bond’s legs.

