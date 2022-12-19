Galaxy lock up goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, also sign backup

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Galaxy signed goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to an extension through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the team announced Monday.

Bond has 11 shutouts in 65 MLS matches over the past two seasons. He had seven last season when he went 14-12-8 with a 1.50 goals-against average in 34 starts.

“Jonathan has been a steady influence in the team for the past two seasons,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said in a statement. “We are pleased to reach an agreement to extend his contract.”

The 29-year-old Englishman was signed prior to the 2021 season after competing for various European teams over the previous 12 seasons.

The Galaxy also signed backup goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann for next season with an option for 2024.

Klinsmann, 25, is entering his fourth season with the club. He has played in seven MLS matches and has two clean sheets. He didn’t receive any playing time in 2022.

