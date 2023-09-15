Gaimin Gladiators reach BetBoom Dacha grand final

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Gaimin Gladiators swept Team Secret on Friday to advance to the BetBoom Dacha grand final in Yerevan, Armenia.

GG posted identical 38-minute victories on red followed by green to dump Secret into the lower-bracket final.

GG will face either Secret or TSM in Saturday’s best-of-five championship, with the winner pocketing $150,000.

TSM reached the lower-bracket final with Friday’s swift sweep of beastcoast, winning in 23 minutes on red and 26 minutes on green.

BetBoom Dacha prize pool:

1. $150,000 — TBD

2. $62,500 — TBD

3. $25,000 — TBD

4. $12,500 — beastcoast

5-6. no prize money — Evil Geniuses, 9Pandas

7-8. no prize money — BetBoom Team, Nigma Galaxy

–Field Level Media