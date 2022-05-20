Gaimin Gladiators advance to lower semis at ESL One Stockholm

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gaimin Gladiators swept beastcoast on Friday to advance to the lower bracket semifinals at ESL One Stockholm in Sweden.

Gaimin Gladiators posted a win in 31 minutes on green and 32 minutes on red to punch their ticket to Saturday’s semifinal match.

Miroslav “BOOM” Bican of the Czech Republic recorded a 28-3-28 kills-deaths-assists ratio for Gaimin Gladiators, who will await the winner of the clash between Thunder Awaken and OG. The latter two teams will square off earlier on Saturday.

“Job is not done! We take a top 4 position but we are on a mission for much more!” Gaimin Gladiators posted on Twitter.

Job is not done! We take a top 4 position but we are on a mission for much more! We are Gladiators, nothing will stop us !! Going up next against @OGesports or @ThunderA_Dota2 GGWP ?? @beastcoast #ESLone #dota2 #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/TcmtmSIKjF — Gaimin Gladiators ?? (@GaiminGladiator) May 20, 2022

beastcoast posted a 2-1 win over BetBoom Team to set up a match against Gaimin Gladiators.

BetBoom Team notched a win in 45 minutes on red before beastcoast answered with victories in 36 minutes on green and 49 minutes on red. BetBoom Team were eliminated with the loss.

In other action Friday, OG recorded a 2-1 win over Fnatic to set up their match versus Thunder Awaken. OG sandwiched wins in 45 and 64 minutes on red around a 36-minute setback to eliminate Fnatic.

Ukraine’s Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev registered 15 kills in both of OG’s wins on Friday.

All playoff matches are best-of-three until Sunday’s best-of-five Grand Final determines the winner of the Dota Pro Circuit season’s first major. The winners will earn a $200,000 grand prize.

Fourteen teams from around the world entered the season’s first major, beginning in two groups of seven in a round-robin Group Stage. All Group Stage matches were best-of-two. The top four teams in each group qualified for the upper bracket of the playoffs and the fifth- and sixth-place teams were slotted in the lower bracket.

Dota Pro Circuit removed Mind Games from the competition early in the Group Stage due to ongoing travel visa issues for multiple team members.

The playoffs continue Saturday with three matches:

–Tundra Esports vs. TSM (upper bracket final)

–Thunder Awaken vs. OG (lower bracket quarterfinals)

–Gaimin Gladiators vs. winner of Thunder Awaken-OG (lower bracket semifinals)

ESL One Stockholm prize pool, Dota Pro Circuit points:

1. TBD — $200,000, 680 points

2. TBD — $100,000, 610 points

3. TBD — $75,000, 530 points

4. TBD — $50,000, 460 points

5-6. beastcoast, TBD — $25,000, 385 points

7-8. BetBoom Team, Fnatic — $12,500, 240 points

9-12. Team Spirit, Team Liquid, BOOM Esports, T1 — no prize, no points

13. Evil Geniuses — no prize, no points

DQ. Mind Games — no prize, no points

–Field Level Media