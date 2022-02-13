Gabriel Landeskog’s two goals power Avalanche past Stars

Feb 13, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates a goal scored by against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Gabriel Landeskog had two goals, Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and 22nd of his career, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday.

Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored and Cale Makar had two assists for the Avalanche. Colorado is 17-0-2 since its last regulation loss, Dec. 16 at Nashville.

Braden Holtby made 26 saves for the Stars, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead early in the game. Makar got the puck in the slot and gave it to Nathan MacKinnon as he skated to the point. MacKinnon’s shot to the front of the net was tipped by Landeskog as he glided through the slot, and it bounced by Holtby at 5:31 of the first period.

Colorado struck again later in the period when Makar got the puck along the right boards at the top of the offensive zone. He skated down to the right circle and fed a pass to Kadri in front of the net. Kadri tipped it past Holtby at 11:51.

It was his 20th of the season, making the Avalanche the first team to have three players with 20 or more goals this season.

After a scoreless second period, Colorado cushioned its lead late in the third. Valeri Nichushkin kept the puck in the Dallas end and Tyson Jost poked it out of a scrum to Aube-Kubel. He skated to the slot, and his snap shot beat Holtby just inside the left post at 13:50.

It was his seventh goal of the season.

The Stars pulled Holtby for an extra skater with a little more than two minutes left. Miro Heiskanen had the puck in his own end when Landeskog stole it, skated to the empty net and roofed a backhander in to seal the win.

It was Landeskog’s 22nd goal of the season and his seventh in the last six games.

