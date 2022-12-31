Gabe Kalscheur paces Iowa State to upset of No. 12 Baylor

Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points and Caleb Grill added 18 as host Iowa State pulled away in the second half for a 77-62 victory over No. 12 Baylor in both teams’ Big 12 opener on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

Kalscheur shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and made 4 of 5 free-throw attempts for Iowa State, which had lost the previous six meetings against Baylor.

Grill took all of his shots from beyond the arc, going 5 of 9 in addition to making 3 of 5 free-throw attempts and recording seven rebounds and four assists.

The Cyclones (10-2, 1-0 Big 12), who have won five of their past six games, were up by as many as 18 in the second half after leading by three at halftime.

Iowa State shot 50 percent from the field, including 10 of 23 (43.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Baylor (10-3, 0-1), which ended a five-game winning streak, was led by Adam Flagler, who had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. Keyonte George scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half, while Jalin Bridges finished with 12 points and four rebounds.

The Bears shot 37.7 percent from the field, including 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

After Caleb Lohner’s two free throws pulled Baylor to within 59-52 with 9:07 remaining, the Cyclones countered with a 10-2 run to take a 69-54 lead following Kalscheur’s 3-pointer with 5:22 to go.

Trailing 29-20 with 5:22 left in the first half, the Cyclones closed on a 14-2 run to take a 34-31 halftime lead.

Kalscheur scored 12 points and Grill added nine in the first 20 minutes for Iowa State, which shot 44 percent from the field before the break, including 5 of 12 (41.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

Flagler carried Baylor in the first half by scoring 18 points, while no other Bear had more than Bridges’ six.

Baylor shot 11 of 27 from the field prior to halftime, including a woeful 3 of 12 (25 percent) from distance.

