G2 Esports win first two group matches at MSI 2022

G2 Esports won both matches Tuesday on the opening day of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.

Competing in Group C, G2 earned 1-0 victories against ORDER and Evil Geniuses.

In Group A action, T1 defeated Saigon Buffalo and DetonatioN FocusMe beat Team Aze.

Royal Never Give Up beat Istanbul Wildcats and RED Canids defeated PSG Talon in Group B.

Eleven teams are competing for a prize pool of at least $250,000 through May 29.

The group stage consists of a double round-robin in Groups A and B and a quadruple round-robin in Group C. All matches are best-of-one with the top two teams in each group advancing. Stage 2 (Rumble) is a double round-robin and all matches are best-of-one with the top four teams advancing. Stage 3 (Knockout) is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-five.

There are only 11 teams instead of 12 because the LCL is not represented due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Royal Never Give Up are competing remotely due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China.

Group play continues Wednesday with six more matches:

G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses vs. ORDER

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Saigon Buffalo

Team Aze vs. T1

Istanbul Wildcats vs. RED Canids

Royal Never Give Up vs. PSG Talon

Group stage standings:

Group A

1. DetonatioN FocusMe, 1-0

1. T1, 1-0

3. Saigon Buffalo, 0-1

3. Team Aze, 0-1

Group B

1. RED Canids, 1-0

1. Royal Never Give Up, 1-0

3. Istanbul Wildcats, 0-1

3. PSG Talon, 0-1

Group C

1. G2 Esports, 2-0

2. Evil Geniuses, 0-1

2. ORDER, 0-1

