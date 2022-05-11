G2 Esports improve to 3-0 at MSI 2022

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

G2 Esports defeated Evil Geniuses for the second time in two days to improve to 3-0 Wednesday in Group C on Day 2 of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.

T1 improved to 2-0 in Group A while Royal Never Give Up (RNG) also improved to 2-0 in Group B.

Eleven teams are competing for a prize pool of at least $250,000 through May 29.

The group stage consists of a double round-robin in Groups A and B and a quadruple round-robin in Group C. All matches are best-of-one with the top two teams in each group advancing. Stage 2 (Rumble) is a double round-robin and all matches are best-of-one with the top four teams advancing. Stage 3 (Knockout) is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-five.

There are only 11 teams instead of 12 because the LCL is not represented due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Royal Never Give Up are competing remotely due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China.

On Wednesday, G2 defeated Evil Geniuses in 38 minutes on blue. RNG beat PSG Talon in 28 minutes, also on blue. T1 topped Team Aze in 21 minutes on red.

In the day’s other action, Saigon Buffalo defeated DetonatioN FocusMe in 36 minutes on red, Istanbul Wildcats beat RED Canids in 28 minutes on blue, and EG downed ORDER in 38 minutes on blue.

Group play continues Thursday with six more matches:

ORDER vs. Evil Geniuses

G2 vs. ORDER

PSG Talon vs. Istanbul Wildcats

Royal Never Give Up vs. RED Canids

Saigon Buffalo vs. Team Aze

T1 vs. DetonatioN FocusMe

Group stage standings:

Group A

1. T1, 2-0

T2. DetonatioN FocusMe, 1-1

T2. Saigon Buffalo, 1-1

4. Team Aze, 0-2

Group B

1. Royal Never Give Up, 2-0

T2. RED Canids, 1-1

T2. Istanbul Wildcats, 1-1

4. PSG Talon, 0-2

Group C

1. G2 Esports, 3-0

2. Evil Geniuses, 1-2

3. ORDER, 0-2

