Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury re-signs with Wild on 2-year deal

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury re-signed with the Minnesota Wild on a two-year, $7 million deal, the club announced Thursday.

Fleury, whose 520 career wins in goal rank third all-time in NHL history, was expected to receive interest from several teams in free agency.

Instead, the 37-year-old chose to return to the team that acquired him before last season’s trade deadline. After starting the 2021-22 campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks, Fleury saw action in 11 regular-season games and five playoff games for Minnesota.

Fleury went 28-23-5 with a 2.90 goals-against average in 56 total games last season, including 9-2-0 with a .913 save percentage in 11 games for the Wild.

He is 520-299-85 in his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2003-17), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-21), Blackhawks and Wild. He won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins and the Vezina Trophy for goaltender of the year in 2021 while with Vegas.

Fleury has played in four All-Star games, most recently in 2019.

–Field Level Media