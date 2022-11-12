Fusion release five players; Carpe heading to Valorant

Credit: Philadelphia Fusion

The Philadelphia Fusion began their 2023 rebuild by releasing five players.

The Overwatch League team announced Friday night it has parted ways with tanks Junho “Fury” Kim and Hwang “Belosrea” Gyu-tae, supports Kwon “FiXa” Yeong-Hun and Minseok “AimGod” Kwon, and DPS Jaehyeok “Carpe” Lee.

Carpe is leaving the OWL scene after five years to join T1’s Valorant roster.

Today we say thank you to @carpe_ow as he starts a new journey with @T1 Valorant. As a legendary DPS and a true leader, he has been an integral part of our team since the first season. Thank you for all your hard work captain. We wish you the best of luck. ?? pic.twitter.com/Z8gekWf5L9 — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) November 12, 2022

The Fusion finished the 2022 season with an 11-13 record in the regular season. They were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Philadelphia also confirmed that Yoon “MN3” Jae-hee and Hyun-woo “ZEST” Kim will return to the lineup next season.

–Field Level Media