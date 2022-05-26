Fusion lose first match in East at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

The Seoul Dynasty handed the Philadelphia Fusion their first loss Thursday in East division action of the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.
The Dynasty swept the Fusion to improve to a 3-1 record to kick off Week 4. The Fusion fell to 2-1.
In other action, the Hangzhou Spark beat the Chengdu Hunters 3-1, and Shanghai Dragons slipped by the Guangzhou Charge 3-2.
Seoul Dynasty opened with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower and followed it up with a 3-2 win on Dorado. They clinched the match with a 1-0 win on Midtown.
Hangzhou Spark dropped the opening map to Chengdu Hunters 2-1 on Oasis. But they responded, taking Watchpoint: Gibraltar 2-1, Eichenwalde 3-2 and New Queen Street 1-0 for the win.
The Shanghai Dragons found themselves in an even bigger hole, down 0-2 to Guangzhou Charge — losing 2-1 on Ilios and 2-1 on Dorado. But the Dragons rallied, winning 3-1 on Midtown, 1-0 on Colosseo and 2-0 on Lijiang Tower.
Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through Sunday, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.
West action begins later Thursday.
East action resumes Friday with four matches:
Chengdu Hunters vs. Philadelphia Fusion
Guangzhou Charge vs. Seoul Dynasty
Shanghai Dragons vs. Los Angeles Valiant
Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +11, 5
2. Dallas Fuel, 4-1, +7, 4
T3. Atlanta Reign, 3-1, +5, 3
T3. Florida Mayhem, 3-1, +5, 3
5. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +4, 3
6. Washington Justice, 3-2, +2, 3
7. Toronto Defiant, 3-2, +1, 3
8. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-2, +2, 2
9. London Spitfire, 2-2, -1, 2
10. Boston Uprising, 2-3, -3, 2
11. New York Excelsior, 1-4, -8, 1
12. Vancouver Titans, 0-5, -12, 0
13. Paris Eternal, 0-5, -13, 0
East
1. Seoul Dynasty, 3-1, +5, 3
2. Hangzhou Spark, 3-1, +4, 3
3. Philadelphia Fusion, 2-1, +3, 2
4. Shanghai Dragons, 2-1, -1, 2
5. Chengdu Hunters, 1-2, -2, 1
6. Guangzhou Charge, 1-3, -5, 1
7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-3, -4, 0
–Field Level Media