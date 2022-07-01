fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 1, 2022

Fusion, Hunters secure wins in Midseason Madness qualifying

Sportsnaut
A crowd full of Austin FC fans cheered for Austin FC's eMLS player, John Garcia, during the eMLS Cup tournament at the Moody Theater on March 13, 2022. The eMLS Cup is the championship tournament that determines which player is the best FIFA esports player in North America.Aem Sxsw Emls Cup 16
Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Philadelphia Fusion and Chengdu Hunters were victorious on Friday in East Region play of the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

The Fusion posted a 3-2 win over the Hangzhou Spark, while the Hunters secured a 3-1 triumph over the Guangzhou Charge.

Philadelphia got off to a fast start with a 1-0 victory on Colosseo and 2-0 win on Route 66. The Spark countered with a 1-0 triumph on Eichenwalde and 2-1 decision on Lijiang Tower, however the Fusion captured the match with a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street.

The Hunters posted a 1-0 win on New Queen Street over the Charge before dropping a 2-1 decision on Route 66. The Hunters, however, responded with a 2-1 victory on Midtown and 2-0 triumph on Oasis.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock 10-0, +23, 11 points
2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-2, +15, 10
3. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +10, 9
4. Houston Outlaws, 6-3, +6, 7
5. Atlanta Reign, 6-4, +5, 7
6. London Spitfire, 6-3, +4, 6
7. Toronto Defiant, 5-4, +1, 6
8. Florida Mayhem, 5-5, +3, 6
9. Washington Justice, 4-5, -1, 5
10. Boston Uprising, 3-6, -7, 3
11. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1
12. Paris Eternal, 1-8, -18, 1
13. Vancouver Titans, 0-10, -25, 0
East
1. Seoul Dynasty, 6-2, +10, 9 points
2. Hangzhou Spark, 7-2, +13, 8
3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-3, -2, 6
4. Philadelphia Fusion, 4-5, 0, 6
5. Chengdu Hunters, 4-5, -1, 3
6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-5, -2, 3
7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-8, -18, 1

–Field Level Media

Share: