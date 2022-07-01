Fusion, Hunters secure wins in Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Philadelphia Fusion and Chengdu Hunters were victorious on Friday in East Region play of the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

The Fusion posted a 3-2 win over the Hangzhou Spark, while the Hunters secured a 3-1 triumph over the Guangzhou Charge.

Philadelphia got off to a fast start with a 1-0 victory on Colosseo and 2-0 win on Route 66. The Spark countered with a 1-0 triumph on Eichenwalde and 2-1 decision on Lijiang Tower, however the Fusion captured the match with a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street.

The Hunters posted a 1-0 win on New Queen Street over the Charge before dropping a 2-1 decision on Route 66. The Hunters, however, responded with a 2-1 victory on Midtown and 2-0 triumph on Oasis.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play the following week.

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 10-0, +23, 11 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-2, +15, 10

3. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +10, 9

4. Houston Outlaws, 6-3, +6, 7

5. Atlanta Reign, 6-4, +5, 7

6. London Spitfire, 6-3, +4, 6

7. Toronto Defiant, 5-4, +1, 6

8. Florida Mayhem, 5-5, +3, 6

9. Washington Justice, 4-5, -1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 3-6, -7, 3

11. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 1-8, -18, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-10, -25, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 6-2, +10, 9 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 7-2, +13, 8

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-3, -2, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 4-5, 0, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 4-5, -1, 3

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-5, -2, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-8, -18, 1

–Field Level Media