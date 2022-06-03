Fusion, Dragons advance in Kickoff Clash East bracket

Credit: Philadelphia Fusion

The Philadelphia Fusion and Shanghai Dragons were victorious Friday in the East bracket’s winners round at the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash.

The Fusion defeated the Hangzhou Spark 3-1 and the Dragons rallied for a 3-2 win against the Seoul Dynasty.

Philadelphia and Shanghai will meet Saturday for a berth in Sunday’s final, while Hangzhou and Seoul will face off in the losers bracket.

The Fusion won the opening map 2-0 on Oasis. After the Spark’s 2-1 victory on Midtown, Philadelphia advanced with a 3-0 triumph on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street.

The Dragons opened with a 2-0 win on Oasis, but the Dynasty pulled ahead with a 2-1 victory on Midtown and a 3-1 decision on Route 66. Shanghai responded with a 1-0 triumph on New Queen Street and a 2-1 victory on Lijiang Tower.

Kickoff Clash play continues Saturday in the East with two matches:

Seoul Dynasty vs. Hangzhou Spark (round 1, losers bracket)

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Shanghai Dragons (round 2, winners bracket)

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash (East bracket) prize pool

1st place: $50,000, 3 OWL points

2nd place: $35,000, 2 OWL points

3rd place: $20,000, 1 OWL point

4th place: 1 OWL point

