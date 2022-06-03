Fusion, Dragons advance in Kickoff Clash East bracket

The Philadelphia Fusion and Shanghai Dragons were victorious Friday in the East bracket’s winners round at the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash.
The Fusion defeated the Hangzhou Spark 3-1 and the Dragons rallied for a 3-2 win against the Seoul Dynasty.
Philadelphia and Shanghai will meet Saturday for a berth in Sunday’s final, while Hangzhou and Seoul will face off in the losers bracket.
The Fusion won the opening map 2-0 on Oasis. After the Spark’s 2-1 victory on Midtown, Philadelphia advanced with a 3-0 triumph on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street.
The Dragons opened with a 2-0 win on Oasis, but the Dynasty pulled ahead with a 2-1 victory on Midtown and a 3-1 decision on Route 66. Shanghai responded with a 1-0 triumph on New Queen Street and a 2-1 victory on Lijiang Tower.
Kickoff Clash play continues Saturday in the East with two matches:
Seoul Dynasty vs. Hangzhou Spark (round 1, losers bracket)
Philadelphia Fusion vs. Shanghai Dragons (round 2, winners bracket)
Overwatch League Kickoff Clash (East bracket) prize pool
1st place: $50,000, 3 OWL points
2nd place: $35,000, 2 OWL points
3rd place: $20,000, 1 OWL point
4th place: 1 OWL point
