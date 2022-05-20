Fusion, Charge, Spark open with wins at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Fusion, Guangzhou Charge and Hangzhou Spark each posted wins Friday in their opening-round matches of the East division Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

The East division had been idle through the first two weeks of play.

The Fusion blanked the Shanghai Dragons 3-0, while the Charge and the Spark each took 3-1 wins. The Charge defeated the Los Angeles Valiant and the Spark topped the Seoul Dynasty.

Philadelphia took 1-0 wins in New Queen Street and Circuit Royal, followed by a 5-4 victory on King’s Row.

Guangzhou got on top early by winning the first map, Colosseo, 1-0. The Valiant followed with a 1-0 victory on Route 66, but the Charge responded with victories on Eichenwalde and Ilios, both by a 2-1 mark.

The Spark also jumped to a 1-0 lead over the Dynasty, scoring a 1-0 triumph on New Queen Street. The Dynasty fought back to take Dorado by a 3-1 margin. The Spark closed out the match with a 3-2 win on Midtown and a 2-0 victory on Ilios.

The seventh team in the division, the Chengdu Hunters, will debut in qualifying play on Saturday.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 4-0, +10, 4

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-1, +3, 2

T3. Toronto Defiant, 2-1, +2, 2

T3. Atlanta Reign, 2-1, +2, 2

T3. London Spitfire, 2-1, +2, 2

T3. Washington Justice, 2-1, +2, 2

T3. Florida Mayhem, 2-2, +2, 2

8. Houston Outlaws, 2-2, +1, 2

9. Dallas Fuel, 2-1, +1, 2

10. Boston Uprising, 1-2, -3, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -5, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 0-3, -8, 0

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-4, -9, 0

East

T1. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-0, +3, 1

T2. Hangzhou Spark, 1-0, +2, 1

T2. Guangzhou Charge, 1-0, +2, 1

4. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

T5. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-1, -2, 0

T5. Seoul Dynasty, 0-1, -2, 0

7. Shanghai Dragons, 0-1, -3, 0

