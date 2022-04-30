FURIA, paiN Gaming reach final of Spring American Showdown

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

FURIA Esports and paiN Gaming swept their matches Saturday to reach the grand final of the BLAST Premier: Spring American Showdown 2022.

FURIA upended GODSENT 16-7 on Overpass and 16-11 on Nuke. paiN Gaming toppled MIBR 16-10 on Vertigo and 16-9 on Dust II to advance. All four teams in the semifinals featured all-Brazilian squads.

FURIA and paiN Gaming will square off Sunday for the title.

Eight teams are competing in a single-elimination bracket for shares of a $67,500 prize pool. The winner will clinch a spot in the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals along with a $20,000 first prize. All matches are best-of-three.

The Spring Final champion will earn $200,000 and a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final 2022 in December. Six teams have qualified so far: FaZe Clan, NAVI, Team Vitality, G2, OG and BIG.

On Saturday, Yuri “yuurih” Santos led FURIA with 47 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-deaths differential. GODSENT’s Henrique “HEN1” Teles nearly matched him with 47 kills ad a plus-18 differential.

Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt led paiN with 46 kills and a plus-21 K-D differential.

BLAST Premier: Spring American Showdown prize pool, BLAST Premier points

1. $20,000, 1,600 points, berth in Spring Finals — TBD

2. $12,500, 800 points — TBD

3-4. $7,500, 500 points – GODSENT, MIBR

5-8. $5,000, 150 points — Evil Geniuses, ATK, Complexity Gaming, Team Liquid

–Field Level Media