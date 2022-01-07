FURIA officially add saffee to replace VINI

FURIA Esports logo.

FURIA Esports announced the signing of Rafael “safee” Costa on Friday, confirming reports that surfaced last month that he would leave paiN Gaming to replace Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo.

News first broke late last month from 1pv.fr that the FURIA was targeting saffee as a new addition after coach Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira acknowledged that VINI was on his way out.

saffee, a 27-year-old Brazilian, has been with paiN since July 2020. He previously played for the New England Whalers and Paqueta Esports Gaming.

VINI, a 22-year-old Brazilian, first joined FURIA in 2017.

FURIA won the Elisa Invitational Summer in July and then won the Intel Extreme Masters XVI – Fall: North America in October. Both were A-Tier (second-level) events. The team did no better than a tie for fifth in its eight S-Tier (top-level) events, but did reached the playoffs of the PGL Stockholm Major 2021.

paiN didn’t crack the top 12 in two S-Tier events in 2021, but did place second in the A-Tier DreamHack Open March 2021: North America in March. They qualified for the PGL Stockholm Major, where paiN logged only one win.

The first major of the year is Katowice 2022 scheduled to begin Feb. 17.

–Field Level Media