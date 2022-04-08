FURIA, FaZe Clan advance to ESL Pro League Season 15 semis

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan won their quarterfinal matches Friday to round out the final four making the semifinals of the ESL Pro League Season 15 at Dusseldorf, Germany.

FURIA came from behind for a 2-1 win over Astralis, while FaZe Clan swept Natus Vincere 2-0. Now FURIA and FaZe will face one another in the semis Saturday, while Ninjas in Pyjamas and ENCE will meet in the other semifinal.

Astralis and Natus Vincere were eliminated from the tournament.

Astralis, which advanced via a 2-1 Round of 12 win over Entropiq, took the first map against FURIA 16-13 on Ancient. FURIA answered with a 16-8 victory on Mirage and clinched the match with a 16-7 result on Nuke.

Yuri “yuurih” Santos led the all-Brazilian FURIA squad with 60 kills and posted a plus-17 kills-to-deaths differential. Andrei “arT” Piovezan notched 59 kills with a plus-6 differential, and Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato added 58 kills while matching yuurih’s plus-17. Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke posted 57 kills for Astralis.

FaZe won 16-11 on Inferno and 16-12 on Dust II to knock out Natus Vincere, which had gone 5-0 in Group D in the prior stage and earned a bye to the quarterfinals.

Havard “rain” Nygaard of Norway had a match-high 48 kills with a plus-16 K-D for FaZe, and Latvian Helvijs “broky” Saukants added 45 kills with a match-best plus-21.

The 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event was divided into four round-robin groups in the opening stage. The winners from each group advanced to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advanced to the round of 12. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Sunday.

The winner of the $823,000 event earns $175,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022. That team will also garner 1,300 Pro Tour points.

The semifinals will take place Saturday with two matches:

–Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. ENCE

–FURIA Esports vs. FaZe Clan

ESL Pro League Season 15 prize pool:

1. TBD — $175,000; 2,800 BLAST Premier points

2. TBD — $70,000; 1,400 BLAST Premier points

3-4. TBD — $35,000; 875 BLAST Premier points

5-8. Movistar Riders, Natus Vincere — $42,500, Team Liquid, Astralis — $32,500; 262.5 BLAST Premier points

9-12. Players, Heroic, Entropiq — $32,000, Fnatic — $27,000

13-16. MOUZ, Team Vitality, BIG, AGO — $19,000

17-20. G2 Esports, Outsiders — $17,500, GODSENT, Complexity Gaming — $12,500

21-24. LookingForOrg, Sprout, Party Astronauts, Evil Geniuses — $6,000

Teams were awarded a $5,000 bonus for each Group Stage win, leading some teams to earn more than others that were tied for the same finish.

