FURIA Esports rout ATK at Spring American Showdown

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

FURIA Esports swept past ATK on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the BLAST Premier: Spring American Showdown 2022.

FURIA will meet GODSENT in Saturday’s semifinals.

Eight teams are competing in a single-elimination bracket for shares of a $67,500 prize pool. The winner will clinch a spot in the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals along with a $20,000 first prize. All matches are best-of-three.

The Spring Final champion will earn $200,000 and a spot in the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final 2022 in December. Six teams have qualified so far: FaZe Clan, NAVI, Team Vitality, G2, OG and BIG.

The all-Brazilian FURIA squad beat ATK 16-8 on Inferno and destroyed them 16-1 on Vertigo for the sweep. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato had a game-best plus-24 differential with 38 kills. Andrei “arT” Piovezan posted 39 kills to lead all players, and Andre “drop” Abreu chipped in 37 kills on a plus-21 K-D.

The quarterfinals conclude Friday with two matches:

–Complexity vs. MIBR

–Team Liquid vs. paiN Gaming

BLAST Premier: Spring American Showdown prize pool, BLAST Premier points

1. $20,000, 1,600 points, berth in Spring Finals — TBD

2. $12,500, 800 points — TBD

3-4. $7,500, 500 points — TBD

5-8. $5,000, 150 points — Evil Geniuses, ATK, TBD

–Field Level Media