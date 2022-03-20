fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published March 20, 2022

FURIA, ENCE, FaZe Clan 1-2-3 in Group B at ESL Pro League

Sportsnaut
Fans Mark Escamilla, left, and John Chun, right, cheer for Austin FC eMLS player John Garcia during the eMLS Cup tournament at the Moody Theater on March 13, 2022. The eMLS Cup is the championship tournament that determines which player is the best FIFA esports player in North America.Aem Sxsw Emls Cup 17
Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

A competitive day of action in Group B of the ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany didn’t change much in the standings, as the favorites coming into the day — FURIA Esports, ENCE and FaZe Clan – finished in that order in the final Group B standings.

FURIA’s point differential gave the Brazilian organization the tie-breaker for first place at 4-1 as well as the corresponding bye into the quarterfinals.

ENCE, also 4-1, will advance to the Round of 12 along with FaZe, who finished 3-2.

It was the latter squad that provided most of the day’s drama, as only a victory over first-place FURIA would have assured advancement for FaZe, and the team came through, winning 2-1.

FaZe won 16-9 on Nuke, lost 16-6 on Inferno and won 16-13 on Mirage.

Despite a big day from FURIA’s Rafael “saffee” Costa (68-56 kills-to-deaths ratio), FaZe utilized 50-kill days from a trio of players – Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Helvijs “broky” Saukants and Robin “ropz” Kool — to take the victory.

The door for FaZe’s advancement was left further open when Outsiders took a 2-0 defeat to Vitality, leaving both of those teams 2-3. Team Vitality won 16-7 on Dust II and 16-13 on Inferno.

France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut finished an outstanding plus-22 (50-28 K-D ratio) to pace Vitality. Outsiders were led by Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali, who posted 42 kills.

The other game of the day saw ENCE defeat Sprout 2-1. After losing 19-17 on Vertigo, ENCE prevailed 16-10 on Mirage and 16-14 on Ancient. ENCE’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi of Israel posted an astounding plus-42 with 98 kills.

Group C play begins Wednesday with three matches:
Players vs. Partyz
GOD vs. Riders
Liquid vs. BIG

Final Group B standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

T1. FURIA Esports, 4-1, +37
T1. ENCE, 4-1, +33
3. FaZe Clan, 3-2, +13
T4. Outsiders, 2-3, -5
T4. Team Vitality, 2-3, -20
6. Sprout, 0-5, -58

–Field Level Media

Share: