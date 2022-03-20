FURIA, ENCE, FaZe Clan 1-2-3 in Group B at ESL Pro League

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

A competitive day of action in Group B of the ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany didn’t change much in the standings, as the favorites coming into the day — FURIA Esports, ENCE and FaZe Clan – finished in that order in the final Group B standings.

FURIA’s point differential gave the Brazilian organization the tie-breaker for first place at 4-1 as well as the corresponding bye into the quarterfinals.

ENCE, also 4-1, will advance to the Round of 12 along with FaZe, who finished 3-2.

It was the latter squad that provided most of the day’s drama, as only a victory over first-place FURIA would have assured advancement for FaZe, and the team came through, winning 2-1.

FaZe won 16-9 on Nuke, lost 16-6 on Inferno and won 16-13 on Mirage.

Despite a big day from FURIA’s Rafael “saffee” Costa (68-56 kills-to-deaths ratio), FaZe utilized 50-kill days from a trio of players – Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Helvijs “broky” Saukants and Robin “ropz” Kool — to take the victory.

The door for FaZe’s advancement was left further open when Outsiders took a 2-0 defeat to Vitality, leaving both of those teams 2-3. Team Vitality won 16-7 on Dust II and 16-13 on Inferno.

France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut finished an outstanding plus-22 (50-28 K-D ratio) to pace Vitality. Outsiders were led by Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali, who posted 42 kills.

The other game of the day saw ENCE defeat Sprout 2-1. After losing 19-17 on Vertigo, ENCE prevailed 16-10 on Mirage and 16-14 on Ancient. ENCE’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi of Israel posted an astounding plus-42 with 98 kills.

Group C play begins Wednesday with three matches:

Players vs. Partyz

GOD vs. Riders

Liquid vs. BIG

Final Group B standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

T1. FURIA Esports, 4-1, +37

T1. ENCE, 4-1, +33

3. FaZe Clan, 3-2, +13

T4. Outsiders, 2-3, -5

T4. Team Vitality, 2-3, -20

6. Sprout, 0-5, -58

