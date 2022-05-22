Fuel, Reign shoot up West standings at Kickoff Clash qualifiers

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Fuel and Atlanta Reign made big moves up the West division standings by feasting on bottom feeders Sunday in the final day of Week 3 at Overwatch League Kickoff Clash qualifiers.

The Fuel (4-1) jumped into second place by beating the last-place Paris Eternal, 3-0. The Reign (3-1) moved up to third in the West by also sweeping the winless Vancouver Titans, 3-0.

Both the Titans and Eternal are 0-5.

In Sunday’s other West division match, the Washington Justice (3-2) missed a chance to join Dallas at 4-1 when they lost 3-1 to the Boston Uprising (2-3).

The Fuel started with shutouts in each of their first two maps, winning 2-0 on Ilios and 1-0 on Midtown. Dallas finished the sweep with a 5-4 victory on Circuit Royal.

The Reign produced a 2-1 triumph on Ilios before winning 3-1 on Midtown, then took down the Titans with a 3-0 decision on Route 66.

The Uprising jumped all over the Justice early, taking maps on Oasis (2-0) and King’s Row (2-0) for a quick 2-0 advantage. Washington won 1-0 on Circuit Royal to pull within one, but Boston claimed New Queen Street 1-0 for a much-needed victory.

Qualifying for the Kickoff Clash continues through May 29, with double-elimination bracket play to follow from June 2-5.

Action resumes in Week 4 on Thursday in the East division with three matches:

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Seoul Dynasty (East)

Chengdu Hunters vs. Hangzhou Spark (East)

Shanghai Dragons vs. Guangzhou Charge (East)

The next West division battles take place on Friday:

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. London Spitfire (West)

New York Excelsior vs. Toronto Defiant (West)

Vancouver Titans vs, San Francisco Shock (West)

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +11, 5

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-1, +7, 4

3. Atlanta Reign, 3-1, +5, 3

4. Florida Mayhem, 3-2, +5, 3

5. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +4, 3

6. Washington Justice, 3-2, +2, 3

7. Toronto Defiant, 3-2, +1, 3

8. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-2, +2, 2

9. London Spitfire, 2-2, -1, 2

10. Boston Uprising, 2-3, -3, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 1-4, -8, 1

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-5, -12, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-5, -13, 0

East

1. Philadelphia Fusion, 2-0, +6, 2

T2. Hangzhou Spark, 2-1, +2, 2

T2. Seoul Dynasty, 2-1, +2, 2

4. Chengdu Hunters, 1-1, 0, 1

5. Shanghai Dragons, 1-1, -2, 1

6. Guangzhou Charge, 1-2, -4, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-3, -4, 0

–Field Level Media