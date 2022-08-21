Fuel, Reign, Defiant pick up wins in Summer Showdown qualifiers

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Fuel, Atlanta Reign and Toronto Defiant closed the second week of Overwatch League Summer Showdown West region qualifying with victories on Sunday.

Dallas improved to 4-0 in qualifiers by defeating the Boston Uprising 3-1. Atlanta swept the Paris Eternal 3-0, and Toronto outlasted the Los Angeles Gladiators 3-1.

The Fuel opened with consecutive 2-1 wins on Nepal and Midtown. Boston responded with a 2-1 win on Junkertown before Dallas closed it out with a 1-0 shutout on New Queen Street.

In a matchup of winless teams, the Reign blanked the Eternal 2-0 on Ilios before scoring a 3-2 win on Hollywood and a 2-1 triumph on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

The Defiant also opened with a 2-0 win on Ilios, but the Gladiators fought back with a 5-4 result on Midtown. Toronto took control from there and won 1-0 on both Dorado and New Queen Street to clinch the match.

Qualifiers will continue Friday with five matches:

–Chengdu Hunters vs. Hangzhou Spark (East)

–Los Angeles Valiant vs. Seoul Dynasty (East)

–London Spitfire vs. Atlanta Reign (West)

–New York Excelsior vs. San Francisco Shock (West)

–Vancouver Titans vs. Washington Justice (West)

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 4-0, +9, 4 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-0, +7, 4

3. Toronto Defiant 3-1, +3, 3

T4. Washington Justice, 2-1, +5, 2

T4. Vancouver Titans, 2-1, +5, 2

6. London Spitfire, 2-1, +4, 2

7. Atlanta Reign, 1-2, -1, 1

8. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, -3, 1

T9. New York Excelsior, 1-2, -4, 1

T9. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1

11. Boston Uprising, 1-3, -6, 1

12. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-4, -6, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-3, -9, 0

East

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 2-0, +6, 2 points

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, +6, 2

3. Chengdu Hunters, 1-1, 0, 1

T4. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-1, -2, 1

T4. Guangzhou Charge, 1-1, -2, 1

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-2, -2, 0

7. Hangzhou Spark, 0-2, -6, 0

–Field Level Media