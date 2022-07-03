Fuel pull closer to top of West bracket in Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The third-place Dallas Fuel finished off a close win to pull a point closer to the co-leaders in the West bracket of the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition on Sunday.

The Fuel (8-3) defeated New York Excelsior 3-2, and two other teams, the London Spitfire and the Florida Mayhem, also needed five maps to post wins.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the following week.

The Fuel began the day with a 2-1 win on Oasis, but the Excelsior (1-9) bounced back with 3-2 victories on Eichenwalde and Circuit Royal. The Fuel tied the match with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street, and clinched with a 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower.

The Spitfire (8-3) began their match with the Washington Justice (4-7) with a 2-0 win on Oasis and a 3-0 victory on King’s Row. The Justice responded with consecutive 1-0 wins on Route 66 and New Queen Street, but London recovered with a 2-0 clinching victory on Lijiang Tower.

The Mayhem (6-5) defeated the Boston Uprising (3-7) the hard way, losing the first two maps but roaring back to win the final three. The Uprising won 2-0 on Lijiang Tower and 2-1 on King’s Row, but the Mayhem began their comeback with a 3-2 victory on Route 66. They took the match with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street and a 2-0 victory on Ilios.

Action resumes Friday with five matches:

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Guangzhou Charge (East)

Chengdu Hunters vs. Shanghai Dragons (East)

New York Excelsior vs. Houston Outlaws (West)

San Francisco Shock vs. Toronto Defiant (West)

Paris Eternal vs. Atlanta Reign (West)

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 11-0, +26, 12 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-2, +19, 12

3. Dallas Fuel, 8-3, +11, 10

T4. Houston Outlaws, 7-3, +7, 8

T4. London Spitfire, 8-3, +8, 8

T6. Atlanta Reign, 6-5, +4, 7

T6. Toronto Defiant, 6-5, 0, 7

T6. Florida Mayhem, 6-5, +4, 7

9. Washington Justice, 4-7, -4, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 3-7, -8, 3

T11. New York Excelsior, 1-9, -17, 1

T11. Paris Eternal, 1-10, -22, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-11, -28, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 8-2, +16, 11 points

T2. Hangzhou Spark, 7-3, +10, 8

T2. Shanghai Dragons, 7-3, +4, 8

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 4-6, -3, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +2, 5

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-7, -8, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-9, -21, 1

–Field Level Media