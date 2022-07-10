Fuel notch first-round bye to wrap up Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Fuel wrapped up qualifiers Sunday with a key 3-1 win over the London Spitfire to clinch a first-round bye at the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness tournament.

Dallas’ win moved it past the Houston Outlaws and into third place in the West, which was enough to nab one of four byes in next week’s tournament. The San Francisco Shock (12-0, 13 points), Los Angeles Gladiators (10-2, 13 points) and Seoul Dynasty (9-3, 12 points) earned the other byes.

Also Sunday, the Boston Uprising defeated the New York Excelsior 3-1, but both teams were already mathematically eliminated from qualifying for Midseason Madness.

Dallas opened with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street, and London responded with a 3-2 triumph on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. The Fuel pulled out a 3-2 win on King’s Row to move back in front and finished it off with a 2-1 win on Ilios.

Boston went up by two maps when it blanked New York 1-0 on New Queen Street and 3-0 on Dorado. The Excelsior earned a 2-1 decision on Midtown, but the Uprising closed it out with a 2-0 win on Ilios.

The Midseason Madness tournament begins July 18 with four first-round matches:

–Atlanta Reign vs. London Spitfire

–Toronto Defiant vs. Shanghai Dragons

–Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws

–Philadelphia Fusion vs. Hangzhou Spark

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 12-0, +28, 13 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 10-2, +22, 13

3. Dallas Fuel, 9-3, +13, 11

4. Houston Outlaws, 9-3, +9, 10

5. London Spitfire, 8-4, +6, 8

6. Atlanta Reign, 7-5, +7, 8

7. Florida Mayhem, 6-6, +1, 7

8. Toronto Defiant, 6-6, -2, 7

9. Washington Justice, 5-7, -3, 6

10. Boston Uprising, 4-8, -7, 3

11. New York Excelsior, 1-11, -20, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 1-11, -25, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-12, -29, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 9-3, +17, 12 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 9-3, +15, 10

3. Shanghai Dragons, 9-3, +9, 10

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 6-6, +1, 8

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-7, -3, 5

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-9, -13, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-11, -26, 1

–Field Level Media