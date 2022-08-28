Fuel move within lash of top spot in Summer Showdown qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Fuel inched closer to the top spot with a win in West Region qualifying for the Overwatch League Summer Showdown on Sunday.

The Fuel improved to 5-0 and have five points in the standings, trailing the first-place San Francisco Shock (also 5-0, five points) only by the wins differential.

Also posting wins on Sunday were the Washington Justice, who moved from fifth place to fourth, and the Houston Outlaws, who improved to sixth place, up from eighth.

The Fuel defeated the Florida Mayhem in four maps. Dallas won 2-1 on the first map, Nepal, but Florida bounced back with a 5-4 victory on Hollywood. The Fuel then won out, 3-2 on Dorado and 1-0 on New Queen Street.

The Justice needed five maps to get past the London Spitfire, who fell from sixth to seventh place. The Spitfire opened with a 2-0 win on Oasis, but the Justice put up back-to-back 5-4 victories, on Midtown and Watchpoint: Gibraltar. London eked out a 1-0 win on Colosseo to square the match, but Washington took the clincher, Ilios, by a 2-0 count.

The Outlaws and Atlanta Reign also went the distance. Houston jumped out to a big lead, winning 2-0 on Ilios and 5-4 on Midtown. Atlanta responded with two victories of its own, 3-2 on Circuit Royal and 1-0 on Colosseo. On the deciding map, Busan, the Outlaws won 2-0.

Qualifiers resume Friday with five matches:

(East)

–Guangzhou Charge vs. Chengdu Hunters

–Shanghai Dragons vs. Los Angeles Valiant

(West)

–Atlanta Reign vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–Paris Eternal vs. New York Excelsior

–San Francisco Shock vs. Dallas Fuel

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +12, 5 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 5-0, +9, 5

3. Toronto Defiant 4-1, +6, 4

4. Washington Justice, 3-2, +5, 3

5. Vancouver Titans, 3-2, +3, 3

6. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +1, 3

7. London Spitfire, 2-3, +1, 2

8. Atlanta Reign, 2-3, 0, 2

9. Los Angeles Gladiators, 1-4, -3, 1

10. Florida Mayhem, 1-3, -6, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -7, 1

12. Boston Uprising, 1-4, -9, 1

13. Paris Eternal, 0-4, -12, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-0, +12, 4 points

2. Shanghai Dragons, 4-0, +11, 4

3. Chengdu Hunters, 2-2, -1, 2

4. Guangzhou Charge, 2-2, -4, 2

5. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-3, -5, 1

6. Hangzhou Spark, 1-3, -6, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-4, -7, 0

–Field Level Media