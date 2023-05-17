fbpx
Published May 17, 2023

FSU lands Michigan St. transfer WR Keon Coleman

Nov 26, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed (7) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 35-16. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman, one of the most coveted wide receivers in the transfer portal, committed to Florida State on Wednesday, his 20th birthday.

Coleman made the announcement on Twitter. He chose the Seminoles over Ole Miss.

Coleman was Michigan State’s leading receiver in 2022 as a sophomore, hauling in the most receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and touchdown catches (seven) in 12 games.

The 6-foot-4 Coleman, who also played for the Spartans’ basketball team as a 2021-22 freshman, had seven grabs for 50 yards and one touchdown in 2021.

Coleman entered the portal on the final day of the spring transfer window. He was ranked the fourth-best WR in the portal and No. 23 player overall.

–Field Level Media

