Fringe NASCAR Xfinity playoff team penalized after Michigan

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Kligerman and Big Machine Racing has been penalized for a technical infraction found prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race over the weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Specifically, the team was deemed to have illegally modified its rear spoiler, resulting in the loss of 20 championship points and five playoff points should they qualify for the first round. The loss of championship points has Kligerman just 16 points above the cutline with just four races remaining in the regular season.

Crew chief Patrick Donahue has been fined $25,000.