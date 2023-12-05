fbpx
Frida Formann scores 23 as No. 8 Colorado tops UT Arlington

December 5, 2023
Colorado guard Frida Formann looks to pass under coverage from Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao as the Oregon Ducks host the Colorado Buffaloes Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Womens Basketball Oregon Wbb Colorado Colorado At Oregon
Credit: Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Frida Formann hit seven 3-pointers, six in the first half, to power No. 8 Colorado past visiting UT Arlington 95-74 on Tuesday afternoon in Boulder, Colo.

Formann finished with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. Quay Miller added 21 points and 11 rebounds, Aaronette Vonleh scored 14 points and Jaylyn Sherrod added 11 for the Buffaloes (9-1).

Keiori Lee led the Mavericks (1-8) with 18 points off the bench. Gia Adams (15), Taliyah Clark (11) and Avery Brittingham (10) also scored in double figures, but UT Arlington was beaten 49-32 on the rebounds.

The Buffaloes, who opened the season with a surprise win over defending champion LSU, face Northern Colorado on Dec. 21 before opening Pac-12 play against No. 11 Utah on Dec. 30.

–Field Level Media

