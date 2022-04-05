Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu visits hometown Saints

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu is at least considering coming home again, visiting with his hometown New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

NFL Network reported that no deal is imminent, characterizing it as more of a casual visit while the three-time All-Pro was in town to visit friends and family.

It is noteworthy, however, as this is believed to be Mathieu’s first team visit this offseason.

Mathieu, who turns 30 next month, started 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and posted 76 tackles, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three fumble recoveries and one sack.

A third-round pick out of LSU in 2013, Mathieu has 26 interceptions (three pick-sixes) and 10 sacks in 129 contests (120 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17), Houston Texans (2018) and Chiefs. He won Super Bowl LIV in his first season with Kansas City.

–Field Level Media