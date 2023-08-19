Freddy Peralta (11 Ks) helps Brewers stifle Rangers, 6-1

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Freddy Peralta struck out 11 and Willy Adames had four hits Saturday afternoon, leading the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

The Brewers have won the first two games of the three-game series to improve to 10-7 this month. The Rangers have lost three straight and are 4-5 since an eight-game winning streak.

Peralta (10-8) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA in his last eight starts, a span in which he’s recorded four double-digit strikeout outings.

A quartet of relievers held the Rangers hitless over the final 3 1/3 innings.

Adames went 4-for-4, including a third-inning RBI single and a sixth-inning homer. It was the second four-hit game of the season for Adames, who is 7-for-9 with three RBIs the last two games. He opened August by going 8-for-46 with three RBIs in his first 13 games.

Carlos Santana homered off Dane Dunning (9-5) in the first to give the Brewers a lead they’d never relinquish, and he added an RBI double in the seventh. Andruw Monasterio (sixth inning) and Mark Canha (ninth inning) each had run-scoring singles.

Canha, Sal Frelick and Tyrone Taylor all had two hits apiece, joining Santana. The Brewers finished with 15 hits.

Leody Tavares hit into a run-scoring forceout in the third for the Rangers, who were limited to four hits — the second time in three games they’ve recorded four hits or fewer. Texas struck out a season-high 18 times, its most since whiffing 18 times against the Houston Astros on May 11, 2019.

Dunning allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings. Martin Perez, making his third appearance since being sent to the bullpen, tossed the final four innings.

