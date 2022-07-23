Frank Schwindel sparks late rally as Cubs best Phillies

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead RBI fielder’s choice with one out in the 10th inning and the Chicago Cubs went on to score five runs in their final at-bat to defeat the host Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Saturday.

Christopher Morel hit an RBI single and Willson Contreras had an RBI double during the rally for the Cubs, who won their third game in a row. Nico Hoerner also hit a solo home run earlier in the game to get Chicago on the board.

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman allowed five hits and one run in six-plus innings. He struck out five and walked two.

David Robertson (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

J.T. Realmuto had an RBI single for the Phillies, who have dropped the first two games of their three-game series with Chicago.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tossed seven strong innings and allowed three hits and one run to go along with six strikeouts and no walks.

Jose Alvarado (3-2) took the loss after giving up five runs, three of which were earned, in the 10th.

The Cubs went ahead 1-0 when Hoerner hit his sixth homer of the season to left field with one out in the second inning.

Philadelphia only mustered singles by Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm through the first three innings. Bohm’s single came with one out in the third, but he was picked off first base by Contreras.

After Hoerner’s homer, Chicago went hitless until Morel doubled to left with one out in the sixth. Rafael Ortega flied out to the fence in center and Morel tagged to advance to third. Contreras struck out looking to end the threat.

Darick Hall opened the bottom of the seventh with a double to right. Realmuto followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. With one out and runners at first and second, Bohm grounded into a double play.

Chicago looked poised to break the tie when pinch hitter Nelson Velazquez walked to load the bases with two outs in the eighth. Connor Brogdon replaced Brad Hand and Contreras popped out to second.

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by home plate umpire CB Bucknor in the 10th after Patrick Wisdom was called out on strikes for the first out.

–Field Level Media