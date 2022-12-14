France blanks Morocco 2-0 to reach World Cup final

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Hernandez scored in the fifth minute and Randal Kolo Muani tallied in the 79th to put the finishing touches on France’s 2-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday in the semifinals of the World Cup at Al Khor, Qatar.

The defending World Cup champs will play Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The French ended the incredible run of Morocco, which became the first African side to ever reach the World Cup semis. Morocco will play Croatia on Saturday in the third-place game.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui took his first loss since taking over as coach of Morocco at the end of August.

The championship match pits two sides that played each other in the Round of 16 in 2018 at the Russia World Cup. France defeated Argentina 4-3 to advance. However, it is the first time that the countries will square off in a World Cup finale.

It marks the first time since 2002 that a defending champion has reached the tournament final, when 1998 winner Brazil turned the trick. Only Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) have won consecutive World Cups.

France put Morocco away late in the contest when Kylian Mbappe navigated through tight spaces, drawing defenders away from the substitute Muani, who was all alone on the far side for the easy goal.

–Field Level Media