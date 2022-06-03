Four Twins missing series in Toronto due to vax status

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler and three Twins relievers will miss this weekend’s three-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination status.

Kepler, Emilio Pagan, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill are on the restricted list and returned to Minnesota after Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Tigers in Detroit.

Canada requires all travelers entering the country to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Kepler, 29, is batting .253 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 47 games this season.

“In my opinion, it’s sad that I can’t join the team, especially now where we’ve lost a couple of games,” Kepler told the Star Tribune. “Everyone needs to be together. It’s sad.”

Pagan, 31, is 1-2 with seven saves and a 3.00 ERA in 18 appearances.

Thielbar, 35, is 1-0 with a 5.59 ERA in 22 relief outings.

Megill, 28, is 1-1 with a 1.04 ERA in five bullpen appearances.

The Twins were expected to call up reinforcements from Triple-A St. Paul for the series against the Blue Jays.

–Field Level Media