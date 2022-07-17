Four-star running back Justice Haynes chooses Alabama

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama picked up a commitment from four-star Class of 2023 running back Justice Haynes on Sunday.

Haynes is ranked No. 50 overall in the class by the 247Sports composite, and the No. 4 running back.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Haynes hails from Buford, Ga. The Crimson Tide beat out a list of other schools that included rival Georgia, Florida and Ohio State.

Making it sweeter for Alabama is the fact that Haynes’ father, Verron Haynes, played running back for Georgia. The elder Haynes was a fifth-round draft pick in 2002 and saw action in 68 NFL games for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2002-07) and Atlanta Falcons (2009).

Alabama is still building its 2023 recruiting class, which is headlined by five-star cornerbacks Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley but ranks just 11th nationally on 247Sports as of Sunday night.

