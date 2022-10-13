fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 13, 2022

Four-star point guard Elmarko Jackson commits to Kansas

Sportsnaut
Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks during a press conference after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Elmarko Jackson, rated the No. 35 overall recruit in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite, announced his commitment to Kansas on Thursday night.

Jackson, a four-star point guard, is now the highest-ranked player to join the defending national champion Jayhawks’ recruiting class.

Coach Bill Self previously picked up commitments from two other four-star, top-100 recruits: combo guard Chris Johnson (No. 46) and shooting guard Jamari McDowell (No. 77).

Jackson picked Kansas over finalists Miami, Notre Dame, Texas and Villanova. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard will play his senior high school campaign at South Kent School in Connecticut.

–Field Level Media

Share: