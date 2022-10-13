Four-star point guard Elmarko Jackson commits to Kansas

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Elmarko Jackson, rated the No. 35 overall recruit in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite, announced his commitment to Kansas on Thursday night.

Jackson, a four-star point guard, is now the highest-ranked player to join the defending national champion Jayhawks’ recruiting class.

Coach Bill Self previously picked up commitments from two other four-star, top-100 recruits: combo guard Chris Johnson (No. 46) and shooting guard Jamari McDowell (No. 77).

Jackson picked Kansas over finalists Miami, Notre Dame, Texas and Villanova. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard will play his senior high school campaign at South Kent School in Connecticut.

–Field Level Media