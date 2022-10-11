Four-star power forward Keanu Dawes commits to Rice

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star prospect Keanu Dawes decided to stay home in his native Houston and committed to play college basketball at Rice on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward chose the Owls over BYU, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Utah.

According to reports, Dawes is the first four-star basketball recruit to commit to Rice in school history.

He is ranked the No. 117 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 and the No. 24 power forward in the 247Sports composite rankings.

“I chose Rice because I feel like they are the ones who can help develop me and get me to the NBA more than anyone else, especially by coming in and playing big minutes,” Dawes told On3.com.

–Field Level Media