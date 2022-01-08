Four-star OL Earnest Greene commits to Georgia

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Earnest Greene, a four-star offensive lineman from Bellflower, Calif., committed Saturday to play at Georgia next season.

Greene, ranked as the second-best player at his position and the 40th player overall in the Class of 2022 by the 247Sports composite, chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.

“I’ve liked Georgia from the beginning. I have a good relationship with coach Smart and coach Luke, and they’ve got a really good recruiting class coming in,” Greene told 247Sports in reference to head coach Kirby Smart and Matt Luke, the team’s associate head coach and offensive line coach.

“I like their style of play and fit in really well with what they do,” added Greene, who played at powerhouse St. John Bosco High School.

Georgia (13-1) will play Alabama (13-1) in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night in Indianapolis.

–Field Level Media