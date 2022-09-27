Four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen picks Notre Dame

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Friedrichsen, a four-star shooting guard prospect from Oklahoma, committed to Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Friedrichsen — the No. 122 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 and the No. 18 shooting guard, per 247Sports’ composite rankings — chose the Fighting Irish over finalists Davidson and Nebraska.

He is the third player to join Mike Brey’s recruiting class this cycle, joining four-star point guard Markus Burton and three-star power forward Brady Dunlap.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds, Friedrichsen will play his senior season at his local high school in Bixby, Okla.

He also held offers from Virginia Tech, Memphis, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Illinois and Xavier.

