Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud commits to Alabama

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star recruit Jordan Renaud, considered a top 10 defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, committed to Alabama on Monday.

Renaud, out of Tyler, Texas, chose the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma. He also had offers from Auburn, Arkansas and Arizona State, among 26 total.

Renaud is the No. 69 prospect in the Class of 2023, the No. 7 lineman and the No. 13 recruit out of Texas, per the 247 Sports composite rankings. ESPN ranks him as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the cycle.

The 6-foot-4 Renaud notched 66 tackles — eight for loss — and two sacks as a junior at Tyler Legacy High School in 2021.

–Field Level Media