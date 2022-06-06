Four-star big Tafara Gapare commits to DePaul

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Tafara Gapare, a four-star Class of 2023 prospect originally from New Zealand, committed Monday to play for DePaul.

The 6-foot-10 power forward attends South Kent School in Connecticut. Once committed to George Washington, Gapare reopened his recruitment, with a chance he could reclassify to the 2022 class.

He picked the Blue Demons over Illinois, Maryland, UConn and Virginia Tech, plus alternative paths with Overtime Elite and Australia’s National Basketball League.

247Sports rates Gapare No. 46 overall in his class, but the site’s 247Sports composite, considered the industry standard, do not assign a ranking due to a lack of other outlets’ rankings to consider.

“I chose DePaul because of the relationship we built with the coaching staff,” Gapare said when he revealed his decision on CBS Sports. “The way they recruited me was off the radar and topped any other college. The people around the college are great people. From the training staff, to coach (Tony Stubblefield) and the rest of the coaching staff.”

DePaul went 15-16 (6-14 Big East) last year in Stubblefield’s first season as coach.

–Field Level Media