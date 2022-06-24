forZe rally for opening win at Roobet Cup

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

forZe pulled out a 2-1 comeback win over Outsiders in an opening-round Group D match on Thursday at the Roobet Cup.

In the other Group D opener, 9z Team swept FURIA Esports 2-0. In Group C, ENCE edged Eternal Fire 2-1 and MOUZ topped Imperial Esports 2-0. The remaining first-round Group B match, which was postponed from Wednesday, saw Astralis defeat Movistar Riders 2-0.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams battling for a prize pool of $250,000, with the winner earning $150,000. The teams are divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs.

All group stage matches are best-of-three. The playoffs are single elimination and also best-of-three.

On Thursday, Outsiders opened with a 16-6 victory on Dust II, but forZe rebounded to capture Inferno 16-13 and Ancient 16-12.

Aleksandr “zorte” Zagodyrenko, Aleksandr “KENSI” Gurkin and Alexandr “shalfey” Marenov each logged 52 kllls for forZe’s all-Russian squad, with zorte posting a team-best plus-3 kill-death differential. Russia’s David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan led Outsiders with 60 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential.

9z got past FURIA 22-20 in double overtime on Overpass and 16-10 on Inferno.

Uruguay’s Franco “dgt” Garcia notched 53 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential for 9z. Yuri “yuurih” Santos managed 47 kills and a minus-6 K-D differential for FURIA’s all-Brazilian roster.

ENCE posted a 19-17 overtime win on Dust II, but Eternal Fire pulled level by prevailing 16-10 on Nuke. In the decisive third map, ENCE earned a 16-11 victory on Nuke.

Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic finished with 70 kills for ENCE, while teammate Lotan “Spinx” Giladi of Israel had a plus-14 K-D differential. Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes topped Eternal Fire’s all-Turkish roster with 78 kills and a plus-13 K-D differential.

MOUZ cruised past Imperial Esports 16-11 on Nuke, 16-7 on Inferno.

Slovakia’s David “frozen” Cernansky finished with 43 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential for MOUZ. Imperial’s all-Brazilian side was led by Fernando “fer” Alvarenga’s 35 kills and minus-1 K-D differential.

Astralis defeated Movistar Riders 16-14 on Mirage, 16-8 on Overpass.

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer guided Astralis’ all-Danish lineup with 62 kills and a plus-36 K-D differential. Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia wound up with 37 kills and a plus-3 K-D diferential for Movistar Rider’s all-Spanish squad.

The four winners-bracket matches are all scheduled for Friday:

–Group A, BIG vs. FaZe Clan

–Group B, Cloud9 vs. Astralis

–Group C, ENCE vs. MOUZ

–Group D, forZe vs. 9z Team

Four elimination matches are slated for Saturday:

–Group A, Entropiq vs. OG

–Group B, Complexity vs. Movistar Riders

–Group C, Eternal Fire vs. Imperial Esports

–Group D, Outsiders vs. FURIA Esports

Roobet Cup prize pool

1. $150,000

2. $50,000

3-4. $15,000

5-8. $5,000

9-12. no money

13-16. no money

