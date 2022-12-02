forZe add krad to CS:GO roster

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rifler Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko signed with forZe’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team Friday on a free transfer.

Krad, 20, fills one of the roster spots made available after fellow Russians Evgeny “Norwi” Ermolin and Aleksandr “KENSI” Gurkin were benched in October.

“Krad is an experienced player who played on biggest tournaments,” forZe wrote on Twitter. “We believe that he will enforce the team and will please our fans with great highlights.”

Krad, who spent nearly the last 18 months with Entropiq, joins a forZe roster comprised of countrymen Andrey “Jerry” Mekhryakov, Aleksandr “zorte” Zagodyrenko and Alexandr “shalfey” Marenov. Fellow Russian Artem “Fierce” Ivanov is the team’s coach, while KENSI remains benched.

–Field Level Media