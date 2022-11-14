Former Wisconsin star running back Brent Moss dies at 50

Credit: (file photo)

Former Wisconsin star running back Brent Moss has died at age 50.

Moss reportedly died on Sunday. Cause of death isn’t immediately known.

Moss rushed for 3,428 yards and 34 touchdowns from 1991-94. He was Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 1993 when he rushed for 1,637 yards and 16 scores.

Moss also was Rose Bowl MVP, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns during a 21-16 win over UCLA.

He had 833 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games in 1994 before being arrested for possession of crack cocaine. Then-coach Barry Alvarez suspended Moss and his college career was over.

Moss teamed up with Terrell Fletcher — who rushed for 996 yards in 1993 and 1,476 yards in 1994 — in a highly productive backfield.

Fletcher remembered Moss on his Twitter account.

“RIP Brent Moss… We did a thing in our day. I hate that we did not become friends in time appreciate our magic. But we did work it out in time. You were one of the best to ever do it. Respect. #RIP #RosebowlMVP #RBU #OnWisconsin #teammates,” Fletcher said.

Moss wasn’t picked in the 1995 NFL Draft due to the hit to his reputation. He briefly played for the St. Louis Rams in 1995, carrying 22 times for 90 yards but was released during training camp in 1996.

In 2017, Moss was sentenced to a year in prison due to felony possession of cocaine.

–Field Level Media