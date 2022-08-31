Former Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey retires

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Former world No. 11 Sam Querrey played the final singles’ match of his career on Tuesday night and will officially retire after his doubles competition concludes at the U.S. Open.

Ilya Ivashka of Belarus defeated Querrey 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday in New York.

The 34-year-old Querrey said he reached the decision last month that the U.S. Open would be his final tournament.

“I came to terms with it, and it felt great,” he said after the setback. “The last six weeks has been very enjoyable, just kind of mentally.”

Querrey reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2017 when he upset No. 1 seed Andy Murray in the quarterfinals. He also made quarterfinal runs at the grass-court Grand Slam event in 2016 and 2019, and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2017.

Querrey won 10 singles titles and earned more than $13 million in career prize money. His highest ranking was in February 2018.

