Former VCU player, longtime assistant coach Chris Cheeks dies

Longtime college basketball assistant coach and former VCU standout Chris Cheeks died Wednesday.

His cause of death was not revealed. His most recent assistant coaching job was at Boston College.

“We mourn the loss of our friend and former colleague, Chris Cheeks, and send our deepest condolences to his entire family,” Boston College announced in a tweet.

Cheeks played two seasons at VCU from 1987-89 and scored 1,273 points. He scored 42 in a game against Old Dominion in 1989, which remains a record for a Rams player in a Division I game, and his 20.2 points per game career scoring average ranks first in school history.

After his playing career ended, Cheeks became an assistant coach at VCU, then moved on to positions with West Virginia, George State, Charlotte, Delaware and Western Kentucky.

