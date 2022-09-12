Former pitcher Anthony Varvaro dead in car crash

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Former major league pitcher Anthony Varvaro died Sunday in a car crash en route to a Sept. 11 memorial in Manhattan, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Varvaro voluntarily retired from baseball in 2016 to become a police officer for the Port Authority in New York and New Jersey. He played for six seasons in the big leagues, including four with the Atlanta Braves.

He had his best season for the Braves in 2014 with a 2.63 ERA in over 54 innings pitched.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro,” the Braves said in an issued statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

Port Authority officials also offered condolences.

“On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of our Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro,” the statement read.

— Field Level Media