Former Philadelphia Union midfielder Ilsinho retires

Jun 8, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Ilsinho (25) celebrates after scoring his second goal during the second half against the New York Red Bulls at Talen Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia Union midfielder Ilsinho has retired, the MLS club announced Wednesday.

“Ilsinho is retiring, but he will always be #ForeverPhilly,” the Union tweeted. “Thank you for all of the memories & mesmerizing moves over the years.”

Ilsinho is retiring, but he will always be #ForeverPhilly. Thank you for all of the memories & mesmerizing moves over the years, @Godex_77! #DOOP | #SKILSINHO pic.twitter.com/PbCdveXmxK — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) March 9, 2022

The 36-year-old Brazilian, who full name is Ilson Pereira Dias Junior, contributed 22 goals and 20 assists in 130 MLS appearances (56 starts) with Philadelphia from 2016-21.

Ilsinho played with Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk and the Brazilian clubs Internacional, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras prior to joining Philly.

He also won a bronze medal with Brazil at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

