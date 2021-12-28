Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson to transfer to UConn

Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson (2) eludes the tackle of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Dane Belton (4) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson on Tuesday announced his transfer destination, and it’s the University of Connecticut, where former UCLA head coach Jim Mora will be attempting to reinvigorate a sagging program.

Roberson, who has three years of eligibility remaining, was a former four-star recruit who inked with the Nittany Lions in 2019. He backed up starting quarterback Sean Clifford in 2021, notably playing for an injured Clifford in a road game at Iowa and struggling in that spot.

Clifford passed for 2,912 yards with 20 touchdowns this fall, while Roberson completed just 11 of 28 throws for 85 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, as the Nittany Lions finished 7-5.

A senior, Clifford announced on Dec. 10 he would be returning in 2022, and Roberson put his name in the transfer portal three days later.

Roberson joins a Huskies program that has won four games in four seasons, including a 1-11 mark in 2021.

–Field Level Media