Former No. 2 pick Jabari Parker signs with Barcelona

Former No. 2 overall draft pick Jabari Parker signed with FC Barcelona, the Spanish club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old forward last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Parker with the No. 2 pick in 2014, one spot after Andrew Wiggins.

Des de Chicago, Illinois…

Número 2 del draft l'any 2014… El FC Barcelona fitxa Jabari Parker! ?? pic.twitter.com/wBZnVhWeXK — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) August 7, 2023

Parker averaged 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 310 games (190 starts) in eight seasons with six NBA franchises.

The Chicago native was a consensus All-American and the ACC Freshman of the Year at Duke in 2013-14.

