Former NBA great Gene Shue dies at 90

Gene Shue, whose playing and coaching career in the NBA spanned four decades, died at age 90, retired sports columnist Peter Vecsey reported Monday.

Shue was a five-time All-Star guard and two-time All-NBA selection as a player and twice was named NBA Coach of the Year.

Shue was taken No. 3 overall in the 1954 NBA Draft by the then-Philadelphia Warriors. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 699 career games for four teams, most prominently the Fort Wayne/Detroit Pistons (1956-62). All five of his All-Star selections came as a member of the Pistons.

He became the head coach of the then-Baltimore Bullets in 1966 just before he turned 35. He took two teams — the Bullets (1970-71) and Philadelphia 76ers (1976-77) — to the NBA Finals, losing both times. He was named Coach of the Year in 1968-69 and 1981-82, both times with the Bullets franchise.

Shue had two stops with the Bullets — now the Washington Wizards — and also coached the Clippers in two separate stints.

He finished with a career mark of 784-861.

Shue was inducted into University of Maryland’s Hall of Fame in 1991. He was also a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame nominee but did not get elected.

